CONTENT CREATORS / PRODUCERS OF CAFECITO BREAK / COMMUNITY WELLNESS

SPECIALTIES

Media & Community Relations / Emotional Intelligence

Boots on the Ground Reporting / Parodies / Laughter Yoga

The Perez Sisters - Alex & RA

Rosangel Perez is a Former Television Line Producer who has budgeted, supervised, and managed hundreds of music television productions for MTV Networks, VH-1 Networks, and BET Networks.

3/2012 – Present: Host & Producer of “Cafecito Break”

Free thinking independent media offering social, political, spiritual wellness analysis and commentary of todays news and mainstream trends.

We produce live internet shows, events, offer "boots on the ground" reporting and interview people such as industry insiders, authors, artists, teachers, healers, influencers, and elected officials.

2015 - Present: Independent Contract Media Work: Clients include Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Children's Health Defense, Samson Tech, Moore Street Market, Hispanic Federation, and Autism Action Network

6/2012 - Present: Crystal Sage Wisdom (Previously Botanikal) by The Perez Sisters, Brooklyn NY: A Metaphysical, Holistic, Emotional / Mind Wellness Business offering practical life guidance for a happier healthier way of relating to yourself and others.

Independent Contract Work for Wellness Clients: meditation, mediation, movement yoga, gratitude events, venting sessions, laughter yoga.

Avail for Media / Wellness Speaking Engagements.

CREDENTIALS

Television Line Producer

AADP Certified Holistic Health Coach

Certified Laughter Yoga Leader

Certified Vinyasa Yoga Instructor

Reiki Level 1

Tibetan Sound Bowl Healer Level 1 Healer

A BIT MORE

These days people experience great difficulty communicating effectively with others. Social media and the over emphasis on political correctness has hurt the art of conversation. I have been practicing this art since the age of 13. As a result, I have shared and taught the art of conversation, gratitude and presence with thousands of people via our podcast, classes, wellness events, collaborations and boots on the ground reporting.

THE PEREZ SISTERS CREDENTIALS

Alex y RA

Community Wellness Relations Consultants,

Indie Media Reporters / Content Creators

We work with different groups and people.

Available for Appearances / Speaking Engagements

Contact us @ heart@cafecitobreak.org

In August 2022, we closed our shop Botanikal after almost ten years. The mandates and strict COVID measures in NYC made it difficult to stay open.

We are now 100 Percent boots on the ground and our messages for community wellness, relations, and respectful communication continue to one of the most important for The Perez Sisters.