Press
Mainstream and Alternative Press
Rosangel Perez Interviewed by Telemundo’s DC Correspondent, Cristina LONDOÑO the day after Trump Guilty Verdict
Rosangel Perez interviewed by Spectrum Noticias the day after the Trump Guilty Verdict
https://ny1.com/nyc/manhattan/noticias/2024/06/01/opiniones-encontradas-de-neoyorquinos-ante-veredicto-culpabilidad-de-trump
Rosangel Perez on Rolling Stone
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-conviction-press-conference-trump-tower-1235030595/
Trump supporters crowded outside of Trump Tower as he spoke, waving flags, holding up signs, and even blasting Lee Greenwood’s anthem “God Bless the U.S.A.” One Trump supporter in attendance, Rosangel Perez, lamented to Rolling Stone that “mainstream media is wasting our time distracting those with this bullshit trial,” while decrying that “the Biden inflation is not working.”