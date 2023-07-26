Love shouts from people who listen to our podcast...

Tina Today, in celebration of Rosangel Perez's earth day, I'm sharing a beautiful resource she's put out into the world: Cafecito Break Podcast - a chance to pause and listen to meaningful and relevant conversations that range from self-care and wellness to community and social issues. Highly recommended if you're looking for a new podcast to check out! More info in the post below!

Ramos N - We love and appreciate all you do for the Community as well as us all. Especially by voicing your opinion in a positive manner and helping us understand what is really going on in the world that surrounds us!

THANK YOU dearest friend

Nina - Great show either way. I'm glad I got connected. Was very enlightened. Aché manita mia querida. ♡

William JP- You are so so so very special and so amazing and a true inspiration a supreme lightworker shamaneesa and goddess of goddesses I just adore you and love you so very much and so grateful that you were born into this existence at this time... Happy magnificent solar return precious....your big Kindred brother

Steven VP - Got me a little more in my feels than I expected or was ready for, but a solid episode nonetheless. #titobringmeatissue (regarding Embody Your Passion)

Luphane S B - Every being needs to hear this HEALING message!!!

Michaella - "Shame & Sexuality"… Sharing from Rosangel Perez. Make sure to check out her shows... another great person who's bringing things to you real and with heart! :) ☆☆♡♡♡☆☆

Troy Cook - Excellent show! EXCELLENT! I need to get that book where she talked to all the kids! INDEED! Could have listened half the night! Thanks Rosangel and co host Ruthie! (Mary Rodwell of ACERN)

Sylvia Hernandez - Thank you for always bring peace, love, understanding and community to every space you are in.

Nancy - Thank you for sharing this is what I love about you Rosangel Perez THE WAY YOU'RE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR ALL PEOPLE!

Kristie A- I'm blessed to know you and sending my sincerest gratitude to you and your wonderful work... the world needs more healers and we begin healing through dialogue... you and your amazing team are appreciated and loved!



Troy | Be present......show up....

Those four words alone made the entire show!!! Enjoyed listening/feeling you!

Simone estoy escuchando desde Florencia/Italia! Keep it up!! :) cheers!

Marguerite | Love your peaceful voice. Thanks for the message.

Matthew | This was an AWESOME show! Two hours of pure bliss!

George | Really enjoyed the show! The love was very much felt! Thank you for the good vibes, truly inspirational!

Sydney | "It is because of Cafecito Break that I look forward to the 'dreaded' Monday morning. Rosangel and Ruthie are two of the most uplifting souls, you can feel their love, light, and smiles from wherever you are. The kind of insight and knowledge they have on a myriad of topics blows my mind. Two very smart and lovely ladies who truly want to make a difference in the world. Thank you deeply for sharing your Monday morning with me... It is a beautiful way to start the week. It brings both awareness and grounding and leaves something deeper to think about as the week progresses ???

Dr. Nikki Noce | "This week I appeared on Cafecito Break, a weekly radio show celebrating goddesses and spirituality, hosted by Rosangel Perez and Ruthie Guten. You can listen to the episode here, and others on CafecitoBreak The energy and love that I felt from these women was truly uplifting and keeps me inspired to continue doing what I’m doing. They share this positivity and light with all the guests on their show. I met Rosangel and her sister in Botanikal, their crystal shop in Brooklyn. They host goddess circles and I absolutely adore the community these women are creating."

Michael P | “Hey cuz! I just wanted to tell you today since i had no school i decided to listen to your “cafécito break” and i just wanted to tell you how proud of you i am! i loved what you said about how life falls into 2 categories, love or fear and how sometimes when things are going too well we expect something bad to occur and that we shouldn’t think like that. I just wanted to say that i support you in what you do and i know its difficult with OUR family at times to support the more “worldly, spontaneous, lively, children of the earth” people like us and i just want you to know i love you …”

Chef Gabriela Alvarez |"Just lost my Cafecito Break viginity. AMAZING! Can't wait for more!!"

Gina | Congratulations! It was a success! Love you Girl!" (Guest on Gratitude Ep 1)

Kiella Mellot | "Such a Beautiful experience, Rosangel. Thank you, my L♥ ve. Here's to the Pleasure Revolution, Pioneering & Researching our Sacred Sensual Goddess-Given Birthright of Pleasure (both men & women) on this planet from one sister to another & inspiring others in our Presence to do the same...one Pleasurable step at a time. ♥ "

Daisy | "Pure enlightment. Gracias. Ahora entiendo muchas cosas y mi camino y la de mi hijas." ~ Daisy Rivera