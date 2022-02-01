Why subscribe?

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

CALLING ALL EXPRESS SO KINDRED SPIRITS:

Yes that means you enjoy a good espresso as well as good organic uncensored unfiltered politically incorrect authentic insightful perspectives. Wepa!

CONTENT CREATORS / PRODUCERS OF CAFECITO BREAK / SPEAKERS SPECIALTIES - Media & Community Relations / Emotional Intelligence Boots on the Ground Reporting / Parodies / Laughter Yoga

A NOTE FROM RA of Cafecito Break

Hola, I'm Rosangel.

Some call me RA. I am a former MTV Line Producer who has supervised hundreds of show productions, teams, and written hundreds of Television budgets for VH-1, MTV and BET Networks. I left the industry in 2011 and have been producing content, podcasts, events, and sharing local NY reports with my sister Alex.

We have been boots on the ground Indie Media Creators, Community Relations / Wellness Advocates serving our community for over a dozen years. Most people contact us to help serve as a bridge, to hold space, to listen, mediate, host conversations, and help people communicate those tough to say things that are locked up inside but still need a way out.

We find ourselves in a crisis. I believe that most people yearn for the freedom to express, but with so much censorship, politically correct imposed speech, and cancel culture... many are self censoring.

This is not only unhealthy. It is dangerous and it's creating a great divide.



Our focus at Cafecito Break which is a Podcast produced by The Perez Sisters is "The Art of ExpressSo", love, kindness, appreciation, community wellness, self empowerment, and being grounded in bold truth.

We are witnessing human tragedy unfolding rapidly in our society.



How can we as people grow, expand, and learn if we keep censoring and cancelling discussions and each other?



Thank you for being here!

Rosangel Perez of Cafecito Break

Please see our links and subscribe.

Stay connected to all things Cafecito.

Gracias!

ABOUT THE PEREZ SISTERS:

We interview / host difficult to have discussions in a diplomatic way. As a result, we have developed a brand people trust. One of our greatest strengths is cultivating powerful relationships with respect and integrity.

We have strong ties with local elected officials, non profits, activists, community leaders, residents, influencers and more.

ABOUT CAFECITO BREAK:

Hola! We are The Perez Sisters from NYC and we have been producing Cafecito Break, a free thinking Latino Video, Audio and Events Podcast for over ten years.

For years we have been warning friends about cancel culture, censorship, and the importance of independent platforms having a place where they can grow and expand. Some responded with indifference. Others didn't believe us.

Now we are here.

We have realized that the most important thing is getting the message across and we are driven by a higher mission of personal liberty, medical freedom, our love for humanity, our divinity, and truth.

We are boots on the ground and cover events / local news in NYC.

Currently, we are producing 3-4 live streams / videos per week. You can find our videos on Instagram, Rumble, Twitter and here on Substack.

Yes we do have a YouTube channel, but we don’t encourage subscribers because Cafecito Break is constantly in Youtube jail.

LIL MEDIA GETS CENSORED TOO

Platforms like ours are constantly censored, deplatformed, and shadowbanned.

There is a deep need for dedicated independent platforms who serve the Latino audience and we urgently need your help. Please subscribe to all things Cafecito Break. And if you would like to make a donation, page down for options.

Welcome to Cafecito Break where you are invited to be a part of the conversation.

with The Perez Sisters, RA and Alex

And CoHost/ Producer, Ruthie Guten

Here is the good news. People love freedom. There are millions of us around the world who feel this way and we will never comply.

How can you help? Spread the word mi gente. This is our full time.

Subscribe to our channels, like, comment and share our posts.

Shop: EtsyTeeShirt Shop

You can help us expand our team efforts with a monetary donation.

Make a donation:

Venmo.com Click here: Venmo

CashApp: Click here $liveyourmusic

Buy Us a Coffee : Click here

For media inquiries, please contact us at heart@cafecitobreak.org

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website . Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.