Crimes Against Humanity, The Isolation and Inhumane Treatment Of The Elderly - Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav

🚨 “The isolation of the elderly was cruel, inhumane, and it was pre-meditated murder.” - Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav speaking about the 2020 mandates against the elderly and actions taken by Cuomo and his administration, and more. Take a listen.

📣 Never forget. We will never forget. Now they are trying to rewrite history. We must not allow this.

Video by Cafecito Break

Rally by UN Organized by NY Freedom Network

