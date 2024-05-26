Playback speed
Share post
Crimes Against Humanity, The Isolation and Inhumane Treatment Of The Elderly - Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav

Cafecito Break
May 26, 2024
Transcript

🚨 “The isolation of the elderly was cruel, inhumane, and it was pre-meditated murder.” - Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav speaking about the 2020 mandates against the elderly and actions taken by Cuomo and his administration, and more. Take a listen.

📣 Never forget. We will never forget. Now they are trying to rewrite history. We must not allow this.

Video by Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Rally by UN Organized by NY Freedom Network

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
