Cuomo Was The Spoiler, SDS, ZDS, And The Media Billionaire Influencer Bully Machine

Nov 13, 2025

If you want INTEGRITY with BOOTS ON THE GROUND INSIGHTS OF WHAT’s GOING ON IN NYC, Do not follow the MEDIA TRAITORS with BIG MONEY AND INFLUENCE. Their words are not theirs!

They will flip flop. We didn’t. We haven’t

We told you Cuomo was the SPOILER.

-Cafecito Break

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

