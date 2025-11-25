Legendary Whistleblower, Dr. Brian Hooker on Autism Update, MRNA in Food, Vaccine Horrors & Activist Heroes

“It’s like seeing the most horrific auto accident that you could ever imagine in your life. You can’t unsee it.
You can’t unsee the damage that massive vaccination has done to American society and really done to society worldwide.
And so, you know, I’ve always felt like God’s chosen us.
for this particular time, for this particular truth,
And that the society really depends on us speaking out,
really being able to say that particular truth.
And I’ve, you know, my son is, he’s nonverbal, but he spells to communicate.
You know, he’s a speller. And so we ask him all the time, do you want me to continue to do this? Do you want me to stop?
And his answer is always, no, I want you to continue.
I want you to help other kids like me, other kids so they can prevent having,
you know, a lifetime of vaccine injury.
And and so he is the motivation. I mean, he is clearly is the motivation he’s experienced. He suffered more pain. And and so, you know, as long as he says to keep going, then I keep going.”
Dr. Brian Hooker - Legendary Whistleblower
Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD, PE, is a bioengineer, biologist, and vaccine safety researcher with over 75 peer reviewed publications and five patents. After his son’s autism diagnosis in 2001, he dedicated himself to uncovering the truth about vaccine risks.
In 2013 to 2014, Hooker played a pivotal role in exposing the CDC whistleblower scandal when senior CDC scientist Dr. William Thompson contacted him and revealed that the agency had allegedly concealed data showing a significant MMR autism link in African American boys in its landmark 2004 study. Hooker’s reanalysis of the data, published in 2014, helped blow the lid off what many now call one of the biggest public health cover ups in history.
He currently serves as Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense and coauthored the bestselling Vax Unvax: Let the Science Speak.
