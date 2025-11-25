Legendary Whistleblower, Dr. Brian Hooker on Autism Update, MRNA in Food, Vaccine Horrors & Activist Heroes

“It’s like seeing the most horrific auto accident that you could ever imagine in your life. You can’t unsee it.

You can’t unsee the damage that massive vaccination has done to American society and really done to society worldwide.

And so, you know, I’ve always felt like God’s chosen us.

for this particular time, for this particular truth,

And that the society really depends on us speaking out,

really being able to say that particular truth.

And I’ve, you know, my son is, he’s nonverbal, but he spells to communicate.

You know, he’s a speller. And so we ask him all the time, do you want me to continue to do this? Do you want me to stop?

And his answer is always, no, I want you to continue.

I want you to help other kids like me, other kids so they can prevent having,

you know, a lifetime of vaccine injury.

And and so he is the motivation. I mean, he is clearly is the motivation he’s experienced. He suffered more pain. And and so, you know, as long as he says to keep going, then I keep going.”

Dr. Brian Hooker - Legendary Whistleblower