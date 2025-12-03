Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

NYC Nightmare: Politics Gone Wild, Bad Policies, Angry New Yorkers Feat Minority Leader, Joann Ariola

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Dec 03, 2025

Hola!

All eyes continue to be on NYC. We have chaos, bad policies, and terrible leadership…. but we also have common sense leaders such as the Minority Leader Joann Ariola.

For us here at Cafecito Break, it is important that we continue to provide info and insights as well as interviews with people who are in NYC, working for New York and for our holistic community health.

Take a listen.

Hosted by RA, Kozi and Mark

buy now! click here Cafecito Sisters coffee mug: $20

This Substack is reader-supported. If you find value in this publication, consider becoming a paid subscriber or make a one time donation here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cafecito Break
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture