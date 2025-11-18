Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Transcript

Trump, MTG, Epstein & NYC News Feat John Matland w/ RA, Kozi & Mark

Nov 18, 2025

Hello fam…

Perhaps it is time we all take a moment to self reflect and analyze if we are building bridges or tearing them down with our human to human relations.

In a world of fast tracking and tracing, mass surveillance, digital ID’s, and AI taking many human tasks over… It is becoming increasingly NECESSARY to hold on to your humanity … all of it. Embrace the nuance, the quirks, the laughter, the political correctness, the push back, the debates….

This can happen with love as a guiding force….

Pero too much of what is guiding / motivating many is FEAR.

Cafecito Break Live Mondays 8pm - w/ Kozi, RA and Mark

NY Freedom Fighters Talk NYC News and Politics

This conversation is a little spicy… a little politically incorrect.

Take a listen!

And don’t forget to watch till the end for a NYC hilarious train debate.

thank you! - Cafecito Break

