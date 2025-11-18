Trump, MTG, Epstein & NYC News Feat John Matland w/ RA, Kozi & Mark

Hello fam…
Perhaps it is time we all take a moment to self reflect and analyze if we are building bridges or tearing them down with our human to human relations.
In a world of fast tracking and tracing, mass surveillance, digital ID’s, and AI taking many human tasks over… It is becoming increasingly NECESSARY to hold on to your humanity … all of it. Embrace the nuance, the quirks, the laughter, the political correctness, the push back, the debates….
This can happen with love as a guiding force….
Pero too much of what is guiding / motivating many is FEAR.
Cafecito Break Live Mondays 8pm - w/ Kozi, RA and Mark
NY Freedom Fighters Talk NYC News and Politics
This conversation is a little spicy… a little politically incorrect.
Take a listen!
And don’t forget to watch till the end for a NYC hilarious train debate.
thank you! - Cafecito Break
