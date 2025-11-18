Trump, MTG, Epstein & NYC News Feat John Matland w/ RA, Kozi & Mark

Hello fam…

Perhaps it is time we all take a moment to self reflect and analyze if we are building bridges or tearing them down with our human to human relations.

In a world of fast tracking and tracing, mass surveillance, digital ID’s, and AI taking many human tasks over… It is becoming increasingly NECESSARY to hold on to your humanity … all of it. Embrace the nuance, the quirks, the laughter, the political correctness, the push back, the debates….

This can happen with love as a guiding force….

Pero too much of what is guiding / motivating many is FEAR.