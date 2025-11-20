Full Hearing To Reinstate City Workers Who Refused The COVID Vaccine In NYC

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.

Margaret Mead

Here it is… The full hearing to reinstate Fired NYC Workers for Refusing The COVID Jab / Mandates which was held November 19th, 2025. It wasn’t Non-compliance. It is / was an infringement of people’s God ordained rights.

The COVID mandates are an abomination… a dark stain on our human history.

For the sake of humanity, we must make this right! Do not dismiss this story.

What happened in 2020 with the lockdowns has affected all of us in some way.

Watch the hearing on Youtube

Watch on Rumble