Dear Cafecito - Can She Read My Mind?
Dear Cafecito - Can She Read My Mind?

May 27, 2019

A listener wrote in about meeting a woman who says she can read his mind. She also claims they are twin flames. What does a person do with that? How can he discern the truth?Stay tuned, RA aims to share a show covering the subject of twin flames with more depth.Tune in to listen to RA's response here:Thank you for listening…

Have a question for Cafecito Break? Send us a note at heart@cafecitobreak.org

