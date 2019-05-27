A listener wrote in about meeting a woman who says she can read his mind. She also claims they are twin flames. What does a person do with that? How can he discern the truth?Stay tuned, RA aims to share a show covering the subject of twin flames with more depth.Tune in to listen to RA's response here:Thank you for listening…
Have a question for Cafecito Break? Send us a note at heart@cafecitobreak.org
Dear Cafecito - Can She Read My Mind?
May 27, 2019
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
