Dear Councilman Lincoln Restler, Stop Ignoring Unvaxxed City Workers

We cannot have a successful New York if we continue to disregard one another
Nov 27, 2024
🌹 Dear Councilman Lincoln Restler, we stopped by your office on Monday, but we couldn’t make it pass the door. One of your staff members greeted us by blocking the door to your office. She didn’t invite us in for a conversation. She wouldn’t even allow one of your constituents in….

📣 What a poor way to treat us.

🌹 The group that was there today are folks who represent thousands of Fired City Workers such as Teachers, Healthcare workers, School workers, Sanitation workers, Firefighters and even NYPD….folks who were on the front lines in 2020 during COVID and refused the jab.

🚨 These heroes were fired. They have yet to be rehired and have been largely ignored by NY leadership.

📣 We staged a protest at your office because you don’t seem vested in these heroes having their due process or even hearing them out. Stop blocking Resolution 5.

🌹 You have an open invitation to speak to us in private or via an interview or we are open to suggestions.

📣 We can not have a successful New York if we continue to disregard one another.

- Rosangel Perez of Cafecito Break

Interview featuring Michael Kane of Teacher For Choice

Teachers for Choice
and Matt Connor from Bravest For Choice who were giving away free turkeys for Thanksgiving to unvaxxed workers.

Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
