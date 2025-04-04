Playback speed
EVIL: They Banned Alternatives So People Would Take the COVID Shot! - WE WILL NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT IT!

Cafecito Break
Apr 04, 2025
1
Transcript

Simply Criminal 🚨 They took away and banned alternatives for healing from COVID and mandated the shot. What the US Gov leadership did was EVIL. 🚨
Mary Talley Bowden exposes “orchestrated” COVID cover-up. On Tucker Carlson @tuckercarlsonnetwork

ALARMING: Minors are still receiving COVID shots! Why?!!!

See below to watch the full conversation between Tucker and Mary Talley

“Five years after the greatest crime in American history, the only people who’ve been punished are the ones who told the truth about Covid. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is one of them.”

Take a listen

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
