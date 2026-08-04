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Fauci Pleaded The 5th 111 Times During COVID Origins Testimony! It's Awakening Millions

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Cafecito Break

The COVID Lockdown wounds have reopened again for millions.

Some argue that the Fauci Diary seems theatrical and staged. Others are pointing out that the conspiracy theorists were right once again.

While others such as Harvey Levin from TMZ are defending Fauci and his long career. He released a video immediately following the hearing that we are calling, Ay Poor Fauci.

RFK Jr. stating on CNN that the number 1 priority is that we protect the Constitution

MUST WATCH: CNN Interview with RFK Jr. bringing the smackdown to CNN

Well, we can say that this serves as a perfect opportunity to educate those on the many many things that happened during the Lockdown season.

For example:

The way NYC Experienced Tyranny during COVID is a story that needs to be told. COVID Files - A brief summary

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: COVID / Vaccine Mandates Are Not Over

Watch The Full Hearing on Youtube

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