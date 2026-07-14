New Yorkers Getting A Harsh Wake Up Call

Some Mamdani voters already have Mamdani regret.

Topics discussed include Patriot Front March, Sunny Hostin’s take on the American flag, Mamdani asking folks to keep their thermostats at 78 during the heatwave and people recording themselves crying.

We in NYC see DSA Socialists / Communist ideas taking over and being shoved in our faces and we are tired of it. Where is the urgency for true community working class needs?

We are grateful that New Yorkers who have not been paying attention are finally realizing why they should.

Take a listen to our most recent podcast interview.

Featuring Rosangel, Kozi and Mark and don’t forget to join us live Monday nights at 8pm via Cafecito Break.