Duty to Disobey Feat SFC John Delarm: Trained To Follow Orders, Sworn To Protect The Constitution

They were trained to follow orders, but also sworn to defend the Constitution. During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price. Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American.

This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends. https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com/

Our Feat Guest: John Eugene Delarm, joined the United States Army on 28 December 2004, as a Cannon Crew Member (13B) and reached the Senior Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC) on the 1st ofApril 2018. John was involuntarily Separated on 12 November 2022.

WOULD LIFE BE DIFFERENT TODAY if the Military had not mandated the COVID Vaccine?

WOULD LIFE BE DIFFERENT TODAY if more courageous people stood together and said NO to the illegal unconstitutional COVID vaccine and mandates?

We may never know that answer.

But… we can still stand up today!

Take a listen to our latest podcast with RA, Kozi and Mark, Featuring SFC John Delarm.

WATCH TRAILER for DUTY TO DISOBEY a Film by CHD

WATCH THE FILM / BUY Tickets for June 30th Premiere

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com/



What will you do the next time the Government tries to mandate something that is unconstitutional?

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