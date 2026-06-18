Knicks Championship Takeaways, Sunscreen Beware!, Mayor Mamdani's Big Miss!

It’s not over til it’s over…

Thank you New York Knicks Team for the incredible win and lessons you have taught many of us about dreams, keeping your eyes on the prize, never quitting, and never giving up even when odds seem stacked against you.

We are grateful to have witnessed this moment in history and the beautiful ways people celebrated in NYC.

The cheers were bigger than any New Years Ball drop! let that sink in.

And for those of you who feel into the energy…

Yes, something popped in NYC. The joy shattered something big, dark and heavy. It shattered a stagnancy, a curse that we were having trouble breaking.

We may not fully understand it, but our collective human emotion is powerful currency.

Tune in and feel the beauty of humanity… all shades of it!

Hosted Live Mondays at 8pm with RA, Kozi and Mark.

Congratulations to Williamsburg native Knicks Champion, Jose Alvarado!

And wow, what a cool surprise for fans to see you at our local Knickerbocker Avenue Puerto Rican Day Parade in Brooklyn this past Sunday!

Knicks in Five! Mayor Mamdani Full Speech at NY Knicks 2026 Ticker-Tape Parade Ceremony