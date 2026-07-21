Want To See Healthy Changes In The Bronx? Shery Olivo for Assembly

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

Her Nephews Tragic Death Inspired Her To Run for Assembly in The Bronx, to speak up for public safety and the unheard.

Meet Shery Olivo

“Leadership that listens, cares, and acts with integrity. Shery Olivo is building a movement rooted in compassion, community, and courage.”

She is running for Assembly in the Bronx, NY on the Conservative line.

If you live in the Bronx in District 86….

Please consider this candidate.

She is an excellent choice!

To learn / donate to her campaign: https://sheryfornewyork.com/about-us/



Great news! Now you can treat us to mucho coffees!

https://buymeacoffee.com/cafecitobreak

Don’t forget to tune in Monday’s 8pm ET for our New York Freedom Fighters podcast hosted by RA, Kozi, and Mark