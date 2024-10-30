F#ck The Trash Joke, Stop The Bullying! We Are Voting Trump - NY Freedom Fighter RoundTable #nyc #trump

We rather be "offended" by a joke than be REQUIRED to have a COVID jab in order to PARTICIPATE IN POLITE SOCIETY. Some of you FOLKS OF INFLUENCE speaking out have blood on your hands.

Featuring MarkNY, KozisWellness, Adam Francisco, Bianca Gracia, John D. Macari and Gonzalo Duran

And we understand the importance of a comedian having the freedom to push the envelope because that’s always been what has separated them from everyday folks.” - Alex

As PUERTO RICANS, our teachers have included OLD SKOOL PUERTO RICAN ACTIVISTS who instilled that we should never TRUST the government, that Puerto Ricans have been experimented on, that VIEQUES was used as a testing site, that chemicals are leading to increases in CANCER.... and and and... the list goes ON. WHY ARE WE NOT OFFENDED ABOUT THIS!!!!

OH AND PUERTO RICO DOES HAVE A BIG TRASH PROBLEM.

“Even though the comments made at @realDonaldTrump rally about Puerto Rico were disgusting, nonetheless as a PuertoRican I have to admit that the Democrats have made, not only Puerto Rico but San Diego, Chicago, New York, California and many other Blue States Dumping Grounds.”- Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr.

What isn't making America great is emotional outrage that takes away from the main issues.

Our country is in trouble. And for many reasons which include protecting our constitution, parental rights, our children, the right to bear arms, and the freedom to exPress So, we support Trump for President."