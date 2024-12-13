Playback speed
Share post
Fired Unvaxxed City Workers Sent A Letter To Trump, Death of A CEO, Daniel Penny w/ The Freedom Fam

The New York Freedom Fighters XSpace 12/9/24
Cafecito Break
Dec 13, 2024
1
Share

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

Tune in and check out the latest XSpace featuring Diane Pagen, one of the women who wrote the letter that was sent to Trump on behalf of fired City Workers. Also featuring… Mark4NY, Kozi, Dion Powell, Dr. Maria, and RA of Cafecito Break.

We also shared our reactions to the Daniel Penny acquittal the Death of a CEO, the recent earthquake in California.

We host this space every Monday 9pm on X via Cafecito Break.

God bless you. Thank you for being here.

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
