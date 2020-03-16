In Celebration of Her... Kristen Harness - Extended Hands of Hope

"Intense love does not measure. It just gives." - Mother Teresa



Kristen Harness is the kind of woman that sees a problem and comes up with a solution. She's witnessed first hand the atrocities of human trafficking and founded a non profit in Colorado to support women and girls who have been abused to provide a safe haven for their path of recovery/healing. She also founded Simply Good Cakery, LLC, which provides a way to fund raise for Extended Hands of Hope as well as Executive 31 which is focused on uplifting, encouraging, and honoring the women who are changing this world for the better.



Learn more:

http://extendedhandsofhope.org/



A collaboration with Podcast Row, The GLOW - Global League of Women and Zuckerberg Institute



Thank you for listening!

Cafecito Break - 100 Percent Indie! Celebrating 8 Years!

Produced and Hosted by Women.

Please support our work. All gestures help! :-)

Like, Share, Subscribe to our Channels: @cafecitobreak

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cafecitobreak/

Follow us on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw97cC21SXCP3GeAZzpwM-w

/RosangelPerez



Made in Brooklyn. Produced by The Perez Sisters Hosted by Rosangel, Ruthie and Alex