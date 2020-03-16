Meet Krystle Robinson-Hershey from Sage & Elm Apothecary. She is famous for her delicious handmade soaps. Making soap sexy with names such as “Pluck Me” and “Guava Nights” and products for the family including your pet. Made in small batches, with love and integrity.
Learn more about this Inspiring Woman.
http://sageandelmapothecary.com
This interview was part of a collaboration with Podcast Row, The GLOW, Global League of Women, and Zuckerberg Intstitute.
In Celebration of Her... Krystle Robinson-Hershey
Mar 16, 2020
