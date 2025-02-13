Cafecito Break
It Was Our Community That Sustained and Healed Us During The Great CONVID
It Was Our Community That Sustained and Healed Us During The Great CONVID

Buenos Dias Cafecito Break with RA
Feb 13, 2025
Transcript

We behaved collectively as great big assholes…

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

During the COVID era,

we witnessed some of the most terrible behaviors from humanity. Many folks have moments during that time that perhaps they wished they could take back or could have responded in a different way.

This includes yours truly. At the height of the mandates, I thought I was going to get arrested for refusing to wear a mask. Another time, when I couldn’t see my uncle in the hospital and bring him chicken soup, I experienced a full blown emotional tantrum over folks insistence that I wear a mask and wear it in a certain way. In this episode I share more. Take a listen…. RA

Originally posted November 2021… My UNMASK MTA RANT

