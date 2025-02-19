It's Time To Put ACTION in Community Gatherings That INSPIRE, Will Accept You, Be Truth & Won't Judge

Dear Cafecito Breakers
Take a listen to our latest Cafecito News Break
Topics include Creating, sharing, and building with Community, Why People loved our shop, what’s upcoming, The Perez Sisters Botanikal 2.0
MAHA
Coming up: NY Freedom Fighter X Space Mondays 9pm ET on X via Cafecito Break
Happy Hour Wednesdays with The Perez Sisters at Grand Morelos Family Restaurant
This Wednesday 2/19/25 5p-7p
We will be there 5-7pm doing lives on Instagram and enjoying a meal and helping to support a small business we treasure in Brooklyn
Join us at the restaurant. Space is limited. Call for reservations. (718) 218-9441
Drink specials til 7pm.
📣Burrito Wednesday Specials start @ 12pm
📣 5-7pm ET: Happy Hour w/ The Perez Sisters at Grand Morelos Restaurant (call for reservations) (718) 218-9441
Location: 727 Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211
IG lives via at theperezsistersnyc and at cafecitoboriqua
Upcoming Panel Discussion featuring Dr. James Thorp
Hosted by Curtis Cost(will be posted on his Substack)
New Book: How the DEADLIEST Vaccine in History Targeted the MOST Vulnerable
by James Thorp MD, and Celia Farber SACRIFICE is NOW available for presale NOW on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Release date is February 18. ALL Thorp’s proceeds donated to the Tax Exempt COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Fund at The Wellness Company
See details at http://Sacrifice2024.com
http://DrJATHORP Coming soon
Thank you for being a part of our community. God bless you
Make a love donation to the Cafecito Sisters: https://checkout.square.site/merchant...
Become a member:
Cafecito Break is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post