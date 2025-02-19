Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

It's Time To Put ACTION in Community Gatherings That INSPIRE, Will Accept You, Be Truth & Won't Judge

Cafecito Break
Feb 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dear Cafecito Breakers

Take a listen to our latest Cafecito News Break

Topics include Creating, sharing, and building with Community, Why People loved our shop, what’s upcoming, The Perez Sisters Botanikal 2.0

MAHA

Coming up: NY Freedom Fighter X Space Mondays 9pm ET on X via Cafecito Break

Happy Hour Wednesdays with The Perez Sisters at Grand Morelos Family Restaurant

This Wednesday 2/19/25 5p-7p

We will be there 5-7pm doing lives on Instagram and enjoying a meal and helping to support a small business we treasure in Brooklyn

Join us at the restaurant. Space is limited. Call for reservations. (718) 218-9441

Drink specials til 7pm.

📣Burrito Wednesday Specials start @ 12pm

📣 5-7pm ET: Happy Hour w/ The Perez Sisters at Grand Morelos Restaurant (call for reservations) (718) 218-9441

Location: 727 Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211

IG lives via at theperezsistersnyc and at cafecitoboriqua

Upcoming Panel Discussion featuring Dr. James Thorp

Hosted by Curtis Cost

Curtis Cost
(will be posted on his Substack)

New Book: How the DEADLIEST Vaccine in History Targeted the MOST Vulnerable

by James Thorp MD, and Celia Farber SACRIFICE is NOW available for presale NOW on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Release date is February 18. ALL Thorp’s proceeds donated to the Tax Exempt COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Fund at The Wellness Company

http://TWC.health

See details at http://Sacrifice2024.com

http://DrJATHORP Coming soon

Thank you for being a part of our community. God bless you

Make a love donation to the Cafecito Sisters: https://checkout.square.site/merchant...

Become a member:

Cafecito Break is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafecito Break
Recent Episodes
Historic Case of Biro v Adams with Graig Mighty Fuzz and Andrea Biro of NY de jure Assembly
  Cafecito Break
It Was Our Community That Sustained and Healed Us During The Great CONVID
  Cafecito Break
The Time I Lost My Voice for 30 Days
  Cafecito Break
Do You Have Questions About Our Election Process? We Do! ELECTION MISCONDUCT with Marly Hornik
  Cafecito Break
This Shouldn’t Be Political! 📣 What MAHA Means to The Perez Sisters and Why We Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pt 1
  Cafecito Break
Biden's Last Stand: Pardons Fauci... J6 Pardons, President Trump, NYC Mayor Adams, The MTA Crisis, Gov Hochul's Subway Plan
  Cafecito Break
We Have Questions About The Wild Fires! Congestion Pricing Has To Go! We Don't Trust Elon and Mark Z
  Cafecito Break