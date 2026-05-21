Tune in and take a listen to our latest Monday night podcast where Kozi, Mark and RA spoke about Crimes in NYC, the LIRR strike and the continued push for Vaccine Mandates in New York.

LIRR Strike Recap / Blame Game Feat Tramell Thompson:

LIRR Update “The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) strike has officially ended following a three-day work stoppage that paralyzed the nation's busiest commuter rail system from Saturday, May 16, to Tuesday, May 19, 2026. A tentative agreement was reached between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and five labor unions representing approximately 3,500 workers on Monday night, with Governor Kathy Hochul confirming the deal was "fair" and would not result in fare or tax hikes.”

Ay ay ay ….

More Vaccine Mandates in NY?

Latina Mom from the Bronx has a message for Senator Rivera regarding his push to ban unvaccinated children from attending Summer Camps! Here is a Cafecito Break report Feat Michael Kane of Teachers For Choice. Teachers for Choice

“GIVE THEM MIGRAINES! Call everyday!” - Kozi

CALL, CALL and CALL AGAIN!

Help us tell these New York Politicians,

PARENTS CALL THE SHOTS!

See summary below from John Gilmore of Autism Action Network.



VISIT his website for more information on how to contact your Senator!



The NY Senate Health Committee passed the mandatory vaccines for camp bill S3958a (Skoufis-D)



The bill would prohibit children who are not compliant with the shots required for school in New York from attending overnight camps, summer day camps, and traveling summer day camps. There are no religious or conscience exemptions.



Start with your own Senator.

Learn more here!

https://autismactionnetwork.org

Listen up New York, we do have options.

We do not have to VOTE for Governor Hochul!

There are two other candidates to consider:

Republican candidate, Bruce Blakeman …

and Independent candidate, Larry Sharpe.

Set Reminder: We are live Monday’s 8pm via Cafecito Break on X, Rumble and Youtube!

Watch on Youtube!