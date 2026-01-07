In Venezuela People Are Being Punished, Arrested, & Threatened For Supporting Maduro's Detainment Featuring Oscar El Blue

Who would have thought that we would wake up this past weekend to the news that Nicolas Maduro was captured and brought to a Brooklyn jail in NYC. Once again another reason for people to fight and bicker. And that is exactly what we have been witnessing.

At this time, we are encouraging more listening, learning and asking questions which is why we invited Oscar El Blue, an international journalist based in Mexico.

Oscar has direct experience documenting migrant caravans and crossing the very dangerous Darian Gap where he met mostly Venezuelan people risking their lives to try to make it to the United States. In this interview, Oscar shares he just got back from the border with Venezuela where he was threatened if he kept reporting. He tells us people in Venezuela are being threatened and arrested if they are suspected to be in support of the Maduro capture.

This is a must listen interview.

About Oscar:

Graduated in Communication, bilingual announcer and reporter. He specializes in professionally documenting and investigating the issue of immigration and child abuse on Mexico’s northern borders with the U.S, as well as Tapachula, Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala. Furthermore, he is a former professional boxer, commentator and professional boxing fight analyst.

Covering migratory routes in 5 borders and 6 countries…

More to come.

War correspondent.

