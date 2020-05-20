Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Monday Mornings on Wed with Ruthie and RA #1720
0:00
-41:58

Monday Mornings on Wed with Ruthie and RA #1720

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
May 20, 2020

When you are under quarantine, you can make up days. ;-)  Here is Monday Mornings on Wednesday with Ruthie and RA.  Topics include: Bill Gates, ItalyGate, HR6666, Social Distancing Ambassadors, Tennis Ball Safety Briefing Goes Wrong, Social Distancing Ambassadors, y mas.

Recorded: May 20th, 2020

Sources:

Ruthie's notes: https://ruthieguten.com/cafecito-break-5-20-20/
Thank you for listening.
Learn more:
https://cafecitobreak.org

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture