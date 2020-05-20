When you are under quarantine, you can make up days. ;-) Here is Monday Mornings on Wednesday with Ruthie and RA. Topics include: Bill Gates, ItalyGate, HR6666, Social Distancing Ambassadors, Tennis Ball Safety Briefing Goes Wrong, Social Distancing Ambassadors, y mas.
Recorded: May 20th, 2020
Sources:
Ruthie's notes: https://ruthieguten.com/cafecito-break-5-20-20/
Learn more:
https://cafecitobreak.org
Monday Mornings on Wed with Ruthie and RA #1720
May 20, 2020
Cafecito Break
