Ruthie and RA offer their latest social political commentary which include,
Ruthie and RA offer their latest social political commentary which include,
A Safer Cheaper Way to Treat Covid Successfully
Wearing a Mask Debate continues. When is it safe? How can it be dangerous?
Ruthie and RA Speaking up…
Leaders telling others what to do when it doesn’t make sense
Crazy times, illegal fireworks, more crimes, and shootings reported in major cities across the USA The truth about BLM Movement and their mission statement
Social Distance Snitches
Gislaine Maxwell Arrested
The Psychological Fuckery of Temperature Guns
Recorded: July 6th, 2020
Thank you for listening.
Ruthie's Show Notes:
https://ruthieguten.com/whats-in-my-pocket-cafecito-break-7-6-20/
Mondays Mornings with Ruthie and RA #2420
