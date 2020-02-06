Cafecito Break

Nancy's F.U. - Are U.S. Politicians Playing Us?
Feb 06, 2020

RA shares a rant about US politics. Is anything really changing? Is this political theater? Who should we believe? Should we keep trusting leadership that keeps us fighting each other? What are we accomplishing with extreme behaviors? This is not the leadership Americans deserve.

