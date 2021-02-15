Has the approach to lockdowns helped or hurt our society? RA chats the importance of Independent media voices.
Nursing Home Deaths and NY Leadership - Independent Media Reported This Months AGO!
Feb 15, 2021
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.orgMillions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes