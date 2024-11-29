Playback speed
Podcasters, Content Creators, & Local Press in NYC, The Perez Sisters - Health Freedom Mamacitas, Lets MAHA

Boots on the ground in NYC
Cafecito Break
Nov 29, 2024
hello Cafecito Breakers,

Check out this highlight reel with interviews and boots on the ground moments featuring some of the amazing Patriots, Health Freedom Activists, Influencers, Artists, and Politicians we have met along the way. We are positive you will recognize some of the faces.

What a journey! We are grateful for each of these moments and this is only a small sampling.

Yes we do accept contributions! Cafecito Break is 100 percent INDIE.

We also accept your prayers, comments, love shouts, subscribes and tell a friend.

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
