Sept 2020: We Must Protect The Constitution, Who Are You Listening To? Antifa.com Redirects To WhiteHouse.gov

COVID FILES - Monday Mornings with Ruthie and RA
Cafecito Break
Dec 16, 2024
Share
Transcript

September 8th, 2020

Monday Mornings Podcast that was hosted by Ruthie Guten and RA.

Take a listen. Ruthie and I were ahead of the trends many many many times. We hosted this show weekly for years, and we did it with love, class, respect, and friendship.

Ruthie Guten and I met more than ten years ago. She joined Cafecito Break for an interview once and we loved the synergy between us so much that we started hosting a podcast every Monday. We did this for years and 2020 pretty much knocked it out of its rhythm.

I pray that life creates a way for us to bring this show back and I know that if we ever come back, we will be stronger than ever.

Love you Ruthie!

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Cafecito Break
