Sept 2020: We Must Protect The Constitution, Who Are You Listening To? Antifa.com Redirects To WhiteHouse.gov

September 8th, 2020
Monday Mornings Podcast that was hosted by Ruthie Guten and RA.
Take a listen. Ruthie and I were ahead of the trends many many many times. We hosted this show weekly for years, and we did it with love, class, respect, and friendship.
Ruthie Guten and I met more than ten years ago. She joined Cafecito Break for an interview once and we loved the synergy between us so much that we started hosting a podcast every Monday. We did this for years and 2020 pretty much knocked it out of its rhythm.
I pray that life creates a way for us to bring this show back and I know that if we ever come back, we will be stronger than ever.
Love you Ruthie!
