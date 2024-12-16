Sept 2020: We Must Protect The Constitution, Who Are You Listening To? Antifa.com Redirects To WhiteHouse.gov

September 8th, 2020

Monday Mornings Podcast that was hosted by Ruthie Guten and RA.

Take a listen. Ruthie and I were ahead of the trends many many many times. We hosted this show weekly for years, and we did it with love, class, respect, and friendship.

Ruthie Guten and I met more than ten years ago. She joined Cafecito Break for an interview once and we loved the synergy between us so much that we started hosting a podcast every Monday. We did this for years and 2020 pretty much knocked it out of its rhythm.

I pray that life creates a way for us to bring this show back and I know that if we ever come back, we will be stronger than ever.

Love you Ruthie!

Tip Cafecito Break

Venmo.com Click here: Venmo

Make an Appreciation Donation : Click here