The Time I Lost My Voice for 30 Days

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

We love our coffee and we also love the mic… as it has become a useful tool for communications…. PERO, sometimes too much coffee or too much talking can be a bit too much. And sometimes, the universe will put a halt on the things you love the most. This happened to me last year when I wanted to share and communicate so much, but my body and my voice had other plans…

And then when I lost my voice for 30 days, I knew that God was saying, “WOMAN, you need to yield and rest and respect that right now you can’t talk and you can’t sing.”

At the height of this experience, I was scared that my voice was going to be affected forever. No one understood why my voice was taking so much time to come back. I was very scared and grieving the possibility that I wouldn’t be able to sing again or even host a podcast. I was getting depressed. I missed end of year festivities and long awaited family / friends gatherings.

My days were spent living a quiet world. All I could do was receive words and input. I would walk around with a note pad and share notes…. And day after day… was the same thing. In the am I would rise and test my voice and no sound was coming out. The rest of me was feeling fine…. but no voice.

I had no choice, but to go into the void and yield and REST. And it felt like a dark void. I felt like I signed up for one of those silent retreats I would never sign up for…. After the sulking period passed, I started moving into acceptance and gratitude. I started developing a quiet routine which included finding Youtube teachers on different subjects to keep my mind active and in learning mode.

One of my all time favorite Youtube teachers is Tony Robbins.

Here’s a lil clip from Tony: What Are You Going To Focus On?

Do you have Youtube Teachers? Feel free to share some of your favorites below.