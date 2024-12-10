This Is Really A Battle Between Goodness, The Light and The Dark... BE PREPARED! Mikki Willis

Respect is one of the greatest expressions of love. Don Miguel Ruiz

Saludos Cafecito Breakers,

I have been holding onto this interview for a few months waiting for the right time to share it with you.

Part of the reason I did not share it sooner is because there has been a crazy amount of news and election stuff and I didn’t want this interview to get lost in all of the pre-election chaos.

We first interviewed Mikki Willis in Philadelphia, PA, where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared his Independence from the Democratic Party October 2023.

A LIL CAFECITO BOCHINCHE:

Mikki Willis who produced the Rescue The Republic event in DC was backstage and in the middle of this live event, when he granted me the opportunity to have one of the most amazing soulful authentic discussions.

One of life’s greatest experiences is when humans chat soul to soul, heart to heart, in a respectful “I See You”, authentic, kind, wisdom, knowing way. I experienced this both times we interviewed Mikki.

He was definitely in the moment with me…. PRESENT in this interview. He was not anywhere else and he had every reason to be.

Why do I credit this to be one of my favorites and why do I say it’s amazing? PRESENCE…

I’m a production gal. Music Television Production both Professionally and Independent has been my life for about 20 years. I know that working on a live show is all sorts of stress anxiety we need to figure this out now conditions, but there was Mikki, vibing high, emanating a sweet happy peace, and enjoying being in the moment and dare I say… “Embodying MAHA”…. the way RFK Jr. does, the way many people do who have felt an inner calling and know that at this time we must put certain differences aside and work together.

Many are broken. I believe we need each other. We need to start taking active steps to begin healing on every single level and this includes listening with compassion and speaking respectfully to others even when we disagree.

We are being called to work together for a healthier America in all realms.

Take a listen. Pero listen to the end where he shares a dark warning for Americans to be prepared.

I also experienced authentic soulful present moments like this with DPAK…

and even with Jordan Peterson and Dave Rubin.

I also experienced this with Kyle Kemper (interview coming soon) who worked for the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Presidential campaign since April 2023 and has traveled across the country on a Kennedy Bus.

They all paused and gave me the best gift a human can give another, “PRESENCE”.

Thank you Mikki Willis for granting me this interview.

Thank you Trevor Fitzgibbon for hiring me to be a part of your team.

Most importantly, thank you God because it was God that opened the door for all of this to manifest.

Here is to unity and here is to more people working together for the greater good for community wellness for a healthier MAHA United States!

God bless you. Thank you for being here.

