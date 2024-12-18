Playback speed
Trump, Drones, UAPS, UFOs, Anti-Christian Bill - The New York Freedom Fighters

121624
Dec 18, 2024
Transcript

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

Take a listen to our most recent X Space. We dive into the conversation of drones, UAPs, UFOs, and what could be up there in the sky chat.

Featuring Freedom Fam:

Indie Media RA - @CafecitoBreak

Former Political Candidate: Mark4NY @mark4NY

Health Freedom Activist / Artist: Kozi - @koziswellness

Former NYPD / The Finest Unfiltered Podcast: John D. Macari @JohnDMacari

Former NY Detective Marlon Bethel @FiredDetective

with Health Freedom Activists: Monica, Carla, Keith, Edith,

Don’t forget to tune in Mondays 9pm on X via Cafecito Break for our weekly NY Freedom Fighter X Space.

