Trump or Kamala? Drea de Matteo of The Sopranos Joins The NY Freedom Fighter X Space #premiere

Nov 06, 2024
1
Take a listen to our election eve special featuring Celebrity Freedom Fighter, Drea de Matteo of The Sopranos who joined us on our Monday night X Space at 9pm for a very insightful conversation.

Freedom Fighters in this space: Mark 4 NY, Kozi, Cara Castronuova, John Matland, DVS 7.0, John D. Macari, Dion Powell, and RA of Cafecito Break.

Topics: 2020, Trump, Harris, Getting Canceled, Social Media Censorship, What Happened to J Lo, protecting the children, voting no to Prop 1

