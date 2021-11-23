It's been a few months since we have shared a podcast. We miss you. It is our intention to start sharing weekly podcasts again soon. Thank you for all of the years you have been by our side.
Listen in on a very important update from RA of Cafecito Break who chats about The New York Freedom Rally's Against Mandates and for choice, the way they are taking advantage of us, protecting the children, mask nazi's, politcal correctness and more.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/ten-reasons-not-to-let-your-child-get-a-covid-19-shot.pdf
Urgent, Uncomfortable Insights & Updates with RA
Nov 23, 2021
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.orgMillions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
