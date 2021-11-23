Cafecito Break

Urgent, Uncomfortable Insights & Updates with RA
Urgent, Uncomfortable Insights & Updates with RA

Nov 23, 2021

It's been a few months since we have shared a podcast.  We miss you.  It is our intention to start sharing weekly podcasts again soon.  Thank you for all of the years you have been by our side. 

Listen in on a very important update from RA of Cafecito Break who chats about The New York Freedom Rally's Against Mandates and for choice,  the way they are taking advantage of us, protecting the children, mask nazi's, politcal correctness and more.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/ten-reasons-not-to-let-your-child-get-a-covid-19-shot.pdf

