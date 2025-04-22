We Are All God's Children - A Heartfelt Message from Wisdom Keeper, Gramma Shirley

Happy Earth Day siblings!

Take a moment to appreciate yourself today, the ground you walk on, and the folks around you.

Taking a moment to say, THANK YOU for being a part of our world. We appreciate you.

May peace prevail on Earth and good will to all, as our Soul hermano, Andrew Kaen says in the closing of this video.

Can you feel the love? Sending some your way, to remind you that you matter, that you are needed, that you are one of a kind and that you are not alone.

As Gramma Shirley says, “We are all God’s children!’