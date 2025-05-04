We Shouldn't Let Ideas Separate Us! A Republican Chats w/ A Democrat, BK Borough Pres, Antonio Reynoso

"Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about." - Rumi

Bendiciones fam,

We are seeing a world where ideas are separating many in ways that are making it difficult for human beings to co-exist, to communicate, even if cordially.

This honestly keeps me up at night.

My sister and I grew up in a politically incorrect family with politically incorrect friends, and in the politically incorrect land of Brooklyn with NYC asshole energy. We grew tough skins, we minded our business, we also protected our own and we protected our hoods. Life was far from perfect, but you weren’t going to get canceled for liking a different team or for your political affiliation.

Now we live in WOKEYPOKEYLAND where we are expected to bend and twist and pretend it is for the greater good, but it is not really working. Folks are exhausted, are lashing out, and many have started to ignore one another. Of course there are other factors at play, pero this is one of them.

We see this phenomenon in the streets of NYC when we try to engage with New Yorkers…. some folks pass by and close their eyes like they are magically trying to erase your existence. Others lash out, scream, or try to lecture you for even having a different opinion. Very few respond with kindness.

We do not condone this chaotic screaming violent culture of influencers, politicians, and media personalities that are adding to the noise, but not adding to solutions.

People are not communicating like they used to. Some are dictating ideas and they want all to acquiesce…. such as some tyrannical elected officials that are currently in power.

We have tried to visit and communicate with certain elected officials in our area. We have called, emailed, booked appts, tried to meet them in Albany or even surprise visit at their office and it’s so interesting how UNAVAILABLE THEY ARE! This phenomenon of being unavailable increased during COVID and it has not stopped.

The Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso is an exception. He does not shy away from conversation and tough questions. He has never denied Cafecito Break an interview or an opportunity to share a quick update.

He is a Democrat and we are Republican. And while that shouldn’t even matter, it does today because that simple distinction automatically creates a separation in some folks mind. Some people do not even view a Republican like a HUMAN BEING.

This is demonstrated by their actions and elitist behaviors. We have stories and testimonials we can share.

Politicians in leadership are feeding this divide. Some are screaming for violence and revolution-like tactics… but there is nothing to worry about right, because it’s all for the greater good and it is just peaceful protesting…. Hmmm.

They don’t care to listen to opposing ideas and they don’t try to build with others. They help feed the separation by blaming, shaming, screaming, poking fun of and ignoring other perspectives. Some keep asking Americans to focus on everything but what is happening in America and how it’s affecting Americans, our pockets, our neighborhoods and day to day life. We often find ourselves telling people…. “Let’s focus on our home.”

What is happening is SCARY! We are losing the art of conversation / communication FAST!

We are disregarding precious human relationships!

Healthy relationships do not work this way. One way or the highway thinking / dictating does not work. This does not build trust. This is destroying lives at all levels… WHY ARE WE ALLOWING THIS?

This is unacceptable to me, to the Perez Sisters.

We do not have to agree. But we need to practice listening and actively building with other folks who have other ideas, with respect, with kindness, with civility.

We owe it to our children and the future generations to strive to be better communicators.

What is our stake in this? We love NY. We love Brooklyn. We love the people.

Take a listen to a clip of a recent interview I shared with Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso.

We agree with the Brooklyn Borough President when he says we shouldn’t let different ideas separate us and stop us from working together for the people and the communities we love.

We keep ushering in a lonely world.

#teambrooklyn

What are your thoughts?



