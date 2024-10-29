Playback speed
We Were Not Offended, Don't Get Distracted! Statement by The Perez Sisters of Cafecito Break who attended the Trump rally at MSG Regarding the Tony Hinchcliffe Joke...

For Many Reasons, We Support Trump and the Mega Team Who Supports America
Cafecito Break
Oct 29, 2024
1
Transcript

“Even though the comments made at @realDonaldTrump rally about Puerto Rico were disgusting, nonetheless as a PuertoRican I have to admit that the Democrats have made, not only Puerto Rico but San Diego, Chicago, New York, California and many other Blue States Dumping Grounds.”- Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr.

An impromptu statement by The Perez Sisters of Cafecito Break who attended the Trump rally at MSG regarding the Tony Hinchcliffe joke... (it went viral… millions of views…) Thank you George!

"We like jokes... And we understand the importance of a comedian having the freedom to push the envelope because that's always been what has separated them from everyday folks." - Alex

Puerto Rico is not a floating pile of trash. It is a beautiful island filled with beautiful people that we love so much. It's ok to have different opinions and different ideas, that is what makes America Great. What isn't making America great is emotional outrage that takes away from the main issues. Our country is in trouble. And for many reasons which include protecting our constitution, parental rights, our children, the right to bear arms, and the freedom to exPress So, we support Trump for President." RA Cafecito Break (boots on the ground media in NYC)

One more thing….

We rather be "offended" by a joke than be REQUIRED to have a COVID jab in order to PARTICIPATE IN POLITE SOCIETY. Some of you FOLKS OF INFLUENCE speaking out have blood on your hands. As PUERTO RICANS, our teachers have included OLD SKOOL PUERTO RICAN ACTIVISTS who instilled that we should never TRUST the government, that Puerto Ricans have been experimented on, that VIEQUES was used as a testing site, that chemicals are leading to increases in CANCER.... and and and... the list goes ON. WHY ARE WE NOT OFFENDED ABOUT THIS!!!! #Trump #msg #MAGA #MAHA #Puertorico #tonyhinchcliffe #boricua #latinosforamericafirst @LFTAMERICAFIRST

Interview outside MSG with Lou Valentino. @Louvalentino_

Thank you everyone who has been sharing our interview. God bless you. Let's vote and don't forget to get involved. Support Indie! Oh an go download this fire song called Voto by DVS 7.0

@dvs7_0

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
