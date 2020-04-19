Cafecito Break

When Others Try To Control You With Fear
When Others Try To Control You With Fear

Apr 19, 2020

“Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don't.”
― Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free
Cafecito Checkin with Rosangel Perez
Recorded April 18th, 2020

