“Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don't.”
― Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free
Cafecito Checkin with Rosangel Perez
Recorded April 18th, 2020
When Others Try To Control You With Fear
Apr 19, 2020
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.orgMillions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
