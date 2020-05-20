Cafecito Break

Why I'd Refuse a Vaccine #thecword
Why I'd Refuse a Vaccine #thecword

May 20, 2020

"I REFUSE the vaccine for mucho reasons.
Why would I accept something that has not fully been tested?
That might give me the thing I am trying not to have.
It could harm me.
or worse
They could inject a chip in me while they do the vaccine.
Dogs have chips.
Some humans have accepted chips.
Do you want chips?
I only want potato chips." - RA

There's a lot of talk about certain people in leadership wanting the masses to get vaccinated for this latest pandemic we are facing.

RA shares why she would refuse to take a vaccine.

Sources:
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2019/01/over-4-billion-paid-for-vaccine-injuries-and-deaths/

https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/data/monthly-stats-january-2019.pdf

