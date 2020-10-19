Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Why It Seems Trump Will Win - The Red Hat pt 2
0:00
-19:01

Why It Seems Trump Will Win - The Red Hat pt 2

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Oct 19, 2020

RA shares insights of why Americans have had enough and are showing up in masses to support Donald Trump.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture