WW3? No Kings, Sliwa, Mamdani, GOP Drama, Humans in Crisis

Are we really having this drama again with Curtis Sliwa and Mayor Zohran Mamdani and some of the GOP over a skit?

We should never let differences / ideas separate us to the point where we refuse to listen and work with folks we do not like/ disagree with. This is dangerous.

In this episode we talk about No Kings Protests, the chaos in the world that has people feeling overwhelmed with news fatigue to the point where folks are disconnecting and unplugging from trying to figure out what is happening.

Pero, we can not forget about the Epstein Files and what is being revealed which is dark and terrifying and should have masses of people in uproar protesting out in the streets.

RA and Mark offer a gentle reminder to stay human in these times. Propaganda tries to make us feel small and insignificant, but the truth is — we are divine beings. Take time to fill your own cup first. And don’t forget to connect with others in real social moments too — science shows it’s one of the healthiest things we can do for our hearts and minds. Balance both. You matter. We all do.



In the spirit of unity we invited BK Borough President, Antonio Reynoso to an upcoming Happy Hour. He accepted. Stay tuned for details.

New Yorkers must work together to save NY.