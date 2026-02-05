You are Being Watched! AI Relationships, AI Warnings, US Breaks Up with WHO y Mas

Hello fam!

Have you heard about the woman who married an AI companion… allegedly?

On December 2025, it was reported that a woman in Japan married an AI-generated boyfriend. The AI muchacho was present at the wedding via a phone screen. Rings were also exchanged in the ceremony.

Would you be open to having an AI buddy? Could having an AI buddy help with the loneliness epidemic?

Many are warning humans are treading dangerous territory with AI. Ay ay ay.

Topics also covered is the BIG News of the US leaving the WHO.

We also chat deeper about other ways we are tracked online.

Trigger warning: We started the show with a meme video for laughs. It’s healthy to laugh in moments that feel like we are living in a reality show.

Set Reminder… Don’t forget to tune in Monday 8pm ET for our live show hosted with RA, Kozi, and Mark.

God bless you.

Thank you for being here.