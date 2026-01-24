Never Allow Anyone To Program You Away From What You Are Here To Create 👑

Live your music

Everything that happens is for a reason.

I’ve been writing songs since I was five years old.

And I always wanted to be on stage.

But my path took me to be behind the scenes at MTV.

And at the high points of my career,

I found myself in MTV,

co-producing MTV Cribs,

feeling jealous because I was in a studio apartment.

And then one day Cribs had a baby and it was teen Cribs.

And I saw that I was covering and co-producing spaces that were a lot bigger than even the artists’ homes that we were showcasing.

And in those settings, I also saw and felt a lot of things that human beings feel.

And when I would go home, I stopped feeling envious.

I started feeling grateful.

because I knew who my friends were.

I knew if they loved me.

I knew if they wanted to say that I was being full of shit,

they would tell me to my face,

you know,

because you need real people in your life.

And what I witnessed was a lot of people who didn’t really have a lot of real

people,

but wanted to have friends. And I saw what you would know back then as A-list artists in their home.

And all I felt was depression.

or I saw people kissing ass just because they have money.

And I knew that when I went back home,

I could be at a family barbecue and it felt like this,

right?

Like we don’t all know each other intimately, but we know it feels like fam.

And anyway, why is my debut called Wokey Pokey Land?

because coming from the world of MTV is something that is so meaningful to me, creativity,

which is I believe is given to us by God,

each and every one of us,

whatever that looks like.

But they wanted to take our breath away in 2020.

And so in Wokey Pokey Land, anything and everything goes, such as depravity, lies, loops, programming people who want you to be in politically correct boxes, no matter where you are. And for me, the freedom fam represents escaping from wokey pokey land and being in the reality

In this reality.

And this is the summer solstice energies, happy solstice to everyone. Um, we are in integration time. And this is the perfect time for music, for art, for creating the best music.

We haven’t had great, great, great music.

It’s out there, but obviously the programmers have it hijacked.

