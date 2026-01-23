Let’s Talk MAHA w/ John Gilmore - Let's Talk COPA w/ Councilmember Joann Ariola

Hello New York,

The vaccine fight is far from over. Take a listen to our MAHA update with founder of Autism Action Network, John Gilmore. Then keep listening for pt two of this conversation where we chat NY Updates with a focus on COPA with Councilmember, Joann Ariola.

New York has been lucky to have John Gilmore whom we regard as The Godfather of the Medical Freedom Movement in New York. He has paved the way for many and has tirelessly defended New Yorkers medical rights through his outreach and advocacy.

We are also lucky to have Councilmember Joann Ariola who cares about everyday New Yorkers, home owners and small businesses. She discusses how COPA would infringe on the rights of homeowners, but that’s not all.

