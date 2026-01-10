Cafecito Break

Turning Points, In-Fighting, Freedom of Speech Battles and Nicki Minaj

Jan 10, 2026

In this episode, we dive into freedom of speech and freedom of religion, while exploring the internal conflicts, divisions, and distractions that continue to split people apart. We also discuss Nicki Minaj’s unexpected surprise appearance at AmericaFest, the major annual event hosted by Turning Point USA (which took place in December 2025 in Phoenix), where she joined CEO Erika Kirk onstage for a conversation that touched on politics, faith, and support for the Trump Administration.

This was an episode we recorded a few weeks ago.

Hosted by RA, Kozi and Mark.

New episodes - live Mondays 8pm ET

Listen to Cafecito Break via Youtube, Rumble, and X.

