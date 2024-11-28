Subscribe
This Is What Thanksgiving Is About - A Message of Faith and Gratitude from Nubia
NY Workers For Choice
11 hrs ago
3
1:54
Dear Councilman Lincoln Restler, Stop Ignoring Unvaxxed City Workers
We cannot have a successful New York if we continue to disregard one another
Nov 27
•
Cafecito Break
9
3
2:11
Respect Is One of The Greatest Expressions of Love. - Don Miguel Ruiz
🚨 CANCEL CULTURE, WORD BULLIES, The Goya Protests and Trump Derangement Syndrome pt 1 by RA 🚨
Nov 25
•
Cafecito Break
7:20
Jessica Sutta - Vaccine Injuries Are Real, You Can't Gaslight MamaBears, RFK Jr., MAHA and more #nyfreedomfighter X Space
Tune in and listen to an amazing conversation with the beautiful and courageous Jessica Sutta!
Nov 19
•
Cafecito Break
2:11:52
RFK Jr., Jab Injuries Are Real y mas w/ Jessica Sutta, Former Member of The Pussycat Dolls - TONIGHT ON X via @CafecitoBreak
Let's MAHA
Nov 18
•
Cafecito Break
1
The Jesus Effect - When Your Own Community Cancels You…
MAHA
Nov 16
•
Cafecito Break
2
2:34
NOT ALL SKIN FOLK ARE KIN FOLK
An ExpressSo Reflection by RA de Cafecito Break
Nov 13
•
Cafecito Break
2
13:22
"Democrats, if you’re wondering why America voted for Trump, allow me to explain..." Signed A True American Patriot”
Please share
Nov 10
•
Cafecito Break
2
Trump or Kamala? Drea de Matteo of The Sopranos Joins The NY Freedom Fighter X Space #premiere
Take a listen to our election eve special featuring Celebrity Freedom Fighter, Drea de Matteo of The Sopranos who joined us on our Monday night X Space…
Nov 6
1
2:44:31
October 2024
F#ck The Trash Joke, Stop The Bullying! We Are Voting Trump - NY Freedom Fighter RoundTable #nyc #trump
We rather be "offended" by a joke than be REQUIRED to have a COVID jab in order to PARTICIPATE IN POLITE SOCIETY.
Oct 30
•
Cafecito Break
2:30:07
We Were Not Offended, Don't Get Distracted! Statement by The Perez Sisters of Cafecito Break who attended the Trump rally at MSG Regarding…
For Many Reasons, We Support Trump and the Mega Team Who Supports America
Oct 29
•
Cafecito Break
0:58
Black Pills, Kamala is Mala, Vote Trump NY Freedom Fighter Roundtable
Hello Cafecito Breakers,
Oct 24
•
Cafecito Break
1
2:29:12
