Andrew Cuomo's Account LIED! We Have Proof! More Reason to Vote Sliwa - PLEASE SHARE! X Is Throttling Us

Nov 03, 2025
WE CAN NOT LET CUOMO REWRITE HISTORY

Andrew Cuomo’s account is LYING. They keep trying at this 11th hour to position Curtis Sliwa as a traitor to the people.

We know who the traitor is. His name is Andrew Cuomo.

He lies. He keeps lying and insulting the intelligence of New Yorkers!

We have proof. Watch til end!

Is this a reason we were BLOCKED and now Throttled from posting on X?

This was a 5th Anniversary of Nursing Home Scandal.

All Mayoral Candidates were present except Cuomo.

We know. We were there!

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

